NORFOLK - From Election Day to COVID-19 numbers on the rise in Nebraska, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 7, 2020.
HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investing a one-vehicle accident that killed two teenagers after their vehicle went under the water at a Nebraska lake.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is seeing yet another increase in known coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as health officials urge residents to wear masks and avoid large gatherings.
LINCOLN - Nebraska is experiencing record hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum has announced it will be closed to the public for the time being.
NORFOLK - A popular independent film is returning to Norfolk.
LINCOLN - With the final tally of the Presidential election still being conducted, a Nebraska Ag leader says overall it looks like things ended up with the status quo.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The election office in one of Nebraska’s largest counties is closed to the public after the commissioner and several staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 21-year-old University of Nebraska wrestler is dead after an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln.