NORFOLK - From the Norfolk City Council approving a mask mandate to Small Business Saturday, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday for November 28, 2020.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seven of Nebraska’s 10 largest cities have imposed mask mandates to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, though Gov. Pete Ricketts has resisted ordering them to be worn throughout the state.
LINCOLN - Authorities are searching for a Nebraska inmate who did not return Thursday to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln as scheduled from his work assignment.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed cases against 25 people who were arrested and jailed for blocking traffic at a bridge during a summer racial injustice protest in Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man is jailed after a lengthy chased that crossed back and forth across the Iowa-Nebraska line.
NORFOLK - You’re encouraged to shop small this weekend for Small Business Saturday.
LINCOLN - One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is the leftovers, and it’s always a good idea to be safe with the food that’s leftover.
LINCOLN - Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program.
KANSAS CITY, MO - The U.S. Meat Export Federation is confident the beef, pork, poultry and lamb sectors will be okay from the coronavirus pandemic.