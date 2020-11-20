NORFOLK - From Norfolk's mayor encouraging face coverings to "Click It or Ticket," here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 21, 2020.
WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska woman accused of locking two of her children in a bedroom and feeding them only once a day has been found guilty of felony child abuse.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska retained its status last month as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council is set to hold a special meeting Monday to consider a mask mandate.
BATTLE CREEK - A health clinic is set to reopen in Northeast Nebraska.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More Nebraska cities are making moves to require faces coverings in public as the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the state and across the country.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a Black man has been shot to death by a police officer during a traffic stop in a southeastern neighborhood.
SILVER LAKE, KS - At least one analyst believes $12 soybeans will be here for the holidays.
NORFOLK - Although Norfolk Community Theatre’s second production of the season is streaming this weekend and next, auditions for its final play of the season are Monday and Tuesday of next week.