NORFOLK - From the end of the 107th Nebraska Legislative Session to Ewing's celebration, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 29, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has found no wrongdoing by Nebraska law enforcement officers in the shooting deaths of a Wyoming couple last year.
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man charged in the deaths of his two young children has been returned to Nebraska and appeared in court Friday for a bond hearing.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary injunction to keep the Sarpy County Board from naming a new county treasurer while a lawsuit filed by the ousted former treasurer proceeds.
NORFOLK - Since Rush Limbaugh’s passing in February, listeners have wondered what the future held in his absence.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prisoner already serving a life sentence for murder has been indicted on a new first-degree murder charge accusing him of killing his cellmate last year at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
NORFOLK - Forecasted chilly temperatures for the weekend has delayed the weekend opening of Norfolk's AquaVenture.
NORFOLK - Farmers that have yet to renew their chemigation permits are encouraged to do so right away as the deadline is Tuesday.
LINCOLN - Thursday was the last day of the 107th Nebraska Legislative Session and Governor Pete Ricketts addressed senators before it ended.