Norfolk Area Week in Review for May 15, 2021

NORFOLK - From Norfolk Public Schools weighing in on proposed health standards to Norfolk Catholic's Hall of Fame ceremony, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 15, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 74-year-old Bellevue woman has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a wreck that killed a motorcyclist.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have reached an out-of-court settlement with an Omaha mental health provider accused of submitting false Medicaid reimbursement claims.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska state government collected slightly less tax revenue than expected in April.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison for the shooting death last year of his friend.
NORFOLK - If you’ve been thinking about or are planning on enrolling in summer classes at Northeast Community College, tuition will be free.
NORFOLK - If you’re looking for a new career, the Nebraska State Patrol may be for you.
NORFOLK - Norfolk Catholic is hosting its 6th annual Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner and Induction Ceremony this weekend.
LINCOLN - Nebraskans will notice some changes this year to the state’s firework laws.