NORFOLK - From authorities searching for an escaped inmate to the Arc of Norfolk's "Walk and Roll," here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 7, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Doctors say a 36-year-old woman in Omaha who recently traveled to the United Kingdom has tested positive for a new coronavirus after showing up at an Omaha emergency room 10 days after her symptoms first appeared.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A California man whose attorney said his client was forced into hauling methamphetamine has been imprisoned in Nebraska.
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The state game and parks commission will vote March 20 on banning alcohol possession and consumption at Lake McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska.
NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — An April 29 sentencing is scheduled for a northeast Nebraska man accused of injuring his 1-month-old daughter by shaking her.
NORFOLK - If you want to see art from the next generation of artists head out to the Norfolk Arts Center this weekend.
MADISON - Madison County will be bonding its asphaltic overlay projects this summer.
NORFOLK - Legislative bill 974, a property tax relief bill in the Nebraska Legislature is still opposed by Norfolk Public Schools.
NORFOLK - As you change your clocks one hour ahead this weekend, make sure you change the batteries in all of your smoke alarms.