NORFOLK - From a legislative update from local state senators to area trout stockings, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 20, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child care and preschool center in west Omaha has been closed after reporting more than 60 possible cases of COVID-19.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Police in Kearney say a woman and two children have died in a house fire in the central Nebraska city.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former longtime Nebraska state lawmaker has died at the age of 79.
OMAHA - The winter is typically a busy time for agricultural land sales.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund is looking to help you strengthen the Norfolk community.
NORFOLK - Norfolk’s annual Home and Garden Show is set for this weekend and a full schedule is planned.
NORFOLK - The Nebraska Army National Guard is looking for more recruits out of the Norfolk area.
NORFOLK - Rainbow trout will be released at three Northeast Nebraska lakes Saturday.