NORFOLK - From an update on Nebraska's COVID-10 vaccinations to Daylight Saving Time, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday March 13, 2021.
NORFOLK - A Columbus woman has been recognized for her contributions to agriculture.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the postconviction appeal of an Omaha man serving life in prison for the 2017 shooting death of another man.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash last year that killed an 8-year-old boy.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. military's four “doomsday” planes have been moved to their new temporary home in Lincoln from Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha as the base undergoes a $144 million runway replacement.
WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A three-judge panel has begun the process of determining whether a man will get the death penalty or life in prison for the 2017 killing and dismembering of a Nebraska woman.
NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to a man being arrested on multiple charges Thursday night.
NORFOLK - As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and life starts to return to normal, Northeast Community College is also trying to get back to normal.
LINCOLN - Social workers play an important role in every community in Nebraska and across the nation and the work they do is being celebrated as it's Social Worker Month.