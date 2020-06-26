Norfolk Area Week in Review for June 27, 2020

NORFOLK - From the Madison County Commissioners beginning budget talks to firework sales kicking off this week, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 27, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 15-year-old who was arrested in a deadly Nebraska shooting has been charged with manslaughter.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health figures show the number of hospital beds available in Nebraska has dropped below 40% as the state continues to see more COVID-19 cases confirmed.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Gretna man died when his car vaulted over a bridge embankment in southwestern Omaha and crashed into a creek below the bridge.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska attorney accused of accepting cocaine as payment for legal services has been disbarred.
O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department is receiving an increase in trends for cases and direct contacts over the last week.
NORFOLK - A single vehicle rollover accident occurred on Eisenhower Avenue northwest of Norfolk Thursday night.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man crossing a busy highway in north Omaha was hit by at least two vehicles and killed.
LINCOLN - When Governor Pete Ricketts announced how the federal CARES Act money Nebraska got would be dispersed, he said $85 million will go to the Community Cares Program.