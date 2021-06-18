Norfolk Area Week in Review for June 19, 2021

NORFOLK - From the Norfolk Public Schools' back to school plan to the Elkhorn Valley Museum's new exhibit, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday June 19, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for changes in how the state picks contractors, after a child welfare service that succeeded in winning a contract with an unusually low bid failed to deliver and cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Work has begun on nearly $30 million in renovation projects that will change the entrance to Omaha's Eppley Airfield and upgrade one of the national airport's garages.
ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one motorcyclist died in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska that shut down a stretch of the thoroughfare for hours.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday night.
MADISON - Osmond’s Manzer Equipment, and the Aaron and Ryan Zimmerman family of Pierce County were honored as the Agribusiness and Farm Family of the year respectively Thursday during the sixth annual Ag Banquet sponsored by the Norfolk Area and Madison Chambers of Commerce.
OMAHA - The College World Series starts this weekend in Omaha and ticket sales are exclusively digital this year which can cause more scams.
LINCOLN - The hot weather is here and here to stay which means if you have a garden, it’s important to keep it well watered.
NORFOLK - Farmers have begun irrigating for the summer and it’s important you’re practicing center pivot safety.