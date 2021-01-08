Norfolk Area Week in Review for Jan. 9, 2021

NORFOLK - From COVID-19 vaccinations continuing in the state to Norfolk Public Library's winter reading challenge, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 9, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is blasting President Donald Trump for his statements just before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying the president deserved some blame for “pouring gasoline on these fires of division” and disregarding his oath of office.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s reasonably satisfied with the state’s distribution of coronavirus vaccines despite a slowdown last month.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Republican mayor of Nebraska's largest city has filed to run for a third term.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Police say one man has died and two other men were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Papillion.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say an officer trying to control traffic was seriously injured after being hit by a car and that the motorist has been arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after assaulting a family member and obstructing a police officer Thursday night.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested Thursday night after stealing a vehicle that had been started and left to warm up.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging those 75 and older to stay vigilant until they can get vaccinated.