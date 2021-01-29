Norfolk Area Week in Review for Jan. 30, 2021

NORFOLK - From Nebraska taking new steps to fight sex abuse to the Norfolk Arts Center's Sweet 'R Art, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 30, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a 37-year-old suspect in a man's slaying is now linked to a second killing.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker known as a strong advocate for the LGBTQ community has presented a ballot measure to a legislative committee that would abolish the state’s unenforceable ban on same-sex marriages.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has pitched his proposed tax exemption for military retirees to a legislative committee, saying it would help Nebraska compete for them when they start new careers.
LINCOLN - The number of patients with COVID-19 in Nebraska hospitals is close to dipping below the green line on the state’s coronavirus dashboard and if it does, directed health measure restrictions will be eliminated.
GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an ice jam has blocked the north channel of the Platte River south of Gibbon.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday a day after a Kearney house fire that injured her and two police officers.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More than 54,000 people signed up for a coronavirus vaccine on the day that Nebraska’s new registration website went live, and state officials are seeking to assure residents that the elderly and vulnerable will still get priority.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say rescue crews pulled a couple and their dog to safety after all three fell through the ice of a western Omaha lake.