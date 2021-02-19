Norfolk Area Week in Review for Feb. 20, 2021

NORFOLK - From discussion on a proposed roundabout to patients being encouraged to get back to their therapy sessions, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 20, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From discussion on a proposed roundabout to patients being encouraged to get back to their therapy sessions, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 20, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From discussion on a proposed roundabout to patients being encouraged to get back to their therapy sessions, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 20, 2021.
MEAD, Neb. (AP) — A report by state environmental officials says a frozen underground pipe that burst last week likely spilled 4 million gallons of wastewater from a troubled ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is defending the state’s decision to prioritize the elderly for coronavirus vaccination shots over people with underlying health conditions, noting that most Nebraska residents who have died so far were at least 65 years old.
NORFOLK - A lot of people came out to the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show hosted by News Talk WJAG and some came away winners of various drawings.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Preliminary finding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that the death of a Nebraska man was not caused by the coronavirus vaccine that had been administered to him.
MADISON - The Comprehensive Community Plan for the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Partnership has been approved.
NORFOLK - Farmland and equipment markets are on the up and up, and many factors are playing a role.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - With the economic hardships of the pandemic, consumer advocates say credit is as important as ever, but getting more and more complicated for Americans to navigate.
NORFOLK - Public safety communications equipment will soon be enhanced after approval of a memorandum of understanding.