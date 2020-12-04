Norfolk Area Week in Review for Dec.5, 2020

NORFOLK - From Nebraska's vaccine distribution plan to the 'Elf on the Shelf' scavenger hunt, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday December 5, 2020.
Click the 'ply' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A township board member in Dodge County has agreed to repay $22,000 to his township plus a $2,000 fine to the state for violations of Nebraska accountability laws during the 2019 floods.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln police officer is suing the city, alleging she and other female officers were subjected to sexual harassment and nothing was done in response to their complaints.
MILLER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old central Nebraska boy has died, days after a crash last month that left him critically injured.
NORFOLK - A special Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting was held Friday to address the substitute teacher shortage and make changes to the school calendar.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha's top prosecutor says he will appeal a judge's dismissal of cases against 25 protesters arrested during a demonstration opposing racial injustice last summer.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow within Nebraska's prison system.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - With less than two weeks before the current spending package expires, lawmakers are working on a package to fund the federal government for the remainder of fiscal year 2021.