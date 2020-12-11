Norfolk Area Week in Review for Dec. 12, 2020

NORFOLK - From an update on Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to an annual farm show moving to a new date, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday December 12, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Investigators in south-central Nebraska say a 15-year-old Grand Island boy has been found dead inside a submerged vehicle.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A late fall snowstorm is causing slick conditions on roads and highways in central Nebraska.
VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash that also injured three others northwest of Valley in eastern Nebraska.
LINCOLN - Statewide hospitalizations have remained stable, and if that trend continues some health restrictions will loosen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus patients in Nebraska’s hospitals appears to have stabilized for now even though the numbers are still elevated.
MADISON - A two vehicle accident sent three to the hospital early Friday morning.
NORFOLK - This fall a U.S. flag was flown over the American embassy in Pakistan in honor of Northeast Community College and it has now been given to the college.
LINCOLN - With housing affordability becoming an increasing problem, the Nebraska Legislature approved a new law to help that issue.