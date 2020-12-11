News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From an update on Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to an annual farm show moving to a new date, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday December 12, 2020.

Click the 'play' button to listen.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Dec. 12, 2020

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Dec. 12, 2020

NORFOLK - From an update on Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to an annual farm show moving to a new date, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday December 12, 2020.