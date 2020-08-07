Norfolk Area Week in Review for Aug. 8, 2020

NORFOLK - From the Norfolk City Council approving new housing, to the Zone's Rock the Block event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 8, 2020.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Public Schools will start the year with all remote learning and no athletics.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Humane Society says an Omaha family's puppy was euthanized this week after being exposed to rabies.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Another state prisons worker has tested positive for COVID-19.
HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man from Omaha, Nebraska, has died in a head-on crash involving a car and a semitrailer in northeastern Kansas.
NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing Norfolk woman.
OMAHA - Research funding for the University of Nebraska Medical Center has went up 26 percent this year topping $174.2 million compared to last year’s record of $138 million.
WASHINGTON D.C. - It was a week ago when Norfolk residents started receiving suspicious seeds from China.
NORFOLK - Kids in Northeast Nebraska can take part in one last blast of fun before the school year begins by attending Rock the Block this Saturday hosted by the Zone Afterschool Program.