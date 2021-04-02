NORFOLK - From an open house on downtown parking in Norfolk to the 17-year cicada, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 3, 2021.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A health insurance lobbyist and former state official has been chosen as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Omaha has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay nearly $14,000 for a scheme in which he stole postal funds.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has sided with state prison officials in a lawsuit brought by an inmate who alleged that a 2015 riot worsened his health conditions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a passenger died when a car she was it hit a utility pole and rolled, and the driver of the car was arrested.
LINCOLN - The importance of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities get a COVID-19 vaccine is being highlighted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
LINCOLN - Nebraska babies born in 2020 have been gifted some special funds to save for college.
NORFOLK - Parking in downtown Norfolk was topic of an open house Thursday at the Norfolk Public Library.