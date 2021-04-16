Norfolk Area Week in Review for Apr. 17, 2021

NORFOLK - From various happening in the Nebraska Legislature to a ribbon cutting for Courtesy Ford's new building, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 10, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police continue to investigate a crash last week that led to the death days later of a Lincoln Southeast High School student.
WILBER, Neb. (AP) — The decision of a three-judge panel on whether a man will get the death penalty or life in prison for the 2017 killing and dismembering of a Nebraska woman is set to be announced later this spring.
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old Lexington man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a felony weapons count in the January shooting death of a 15-year-old.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and a gun charge in the shooting death last year of a registered sex offender.
LINCOLN - In 2019, more than 3,100 lives were lost in crashes that involved a distracted driver.
LINCOLN - For the past 25 years the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has awarded around $18 million to support programs at History Nebraska, and for the first quarter of this year nearly $150,000 was awarded.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Craft Brewery Board is now accepting applications for grant proposals.
SPRINGDALE, ARK. - Tyson Foods has announced it’s assisting employees and their families save money on prescription drugs.