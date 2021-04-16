WJAG

NORFOLK - From various happening in the Nebraska Legislature to a ribbon cutting for Courtesy Ford's new building, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 10, 2021.

Click the 'play' button to listen.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Apr. 17, 2021

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Apr. 17, 2021

NORFOLK - From various happening in the Nebraska Legislature to a ribbon cutting for Courtesy Ford's new building, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 10, 2021.