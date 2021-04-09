NORFOLK - From $2.3 million in approved street repairs to the 61st annual Lions Club Pancake Feed, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 10, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From $2.3 million in approved street repairs to the 61st annual Lions Club Pancake Feed, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 10, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have set the stage for a new, $230 million prison even as other states close theirs, but they stopped short of fully endorsing the idea.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate has sued the state corrections department, saying she was denied her constitutional right to get an abortion.
NORFOLK - From $2.3 million in approved street repairs to the 61st annual Lions Club Pancake Feed, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 10, 2021.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat RJ Neary will face incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert in the May 11 election.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say three students and a sport utility vehicle driver were injured Friday when the SUV collided with a Lincoln school bus.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A truck driver from Mississippi has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the traffic death last year of a motorcyclist in southwest Omaha.
NORFOLK - An open house was held Thursday night for the Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project.
NORFOLK - This past month Northeast Community College hosted a variety of in person and virtual events.
LINCOLN - Even as more people continue to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska, the state saw an increase in the number of people hospitalized because of the coronavirus last week.