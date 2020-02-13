NORFOLK - The Nebraska Tourism Commission has awarded grants to numerous towns across the state as part of its Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant programs.
The Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau was awarded a $12,000 grant for marketing promotions.
Executive Director Traci Jeffrey says with the grant application, they requested a full page advertisement in the Nebraska travel guide.
"When people wanting to visit Nebraska are looking at the state as a whole maybe they're looking at the Omaha and Lincoln area, but they happen to catch our advertisement then it gives them that opportunity to maybe take a look at the Norfolk area and come visit us."
Jeffrey says they’ve advertised in the guide before and have seen a great response from it.