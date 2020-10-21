NORFOLK - Students in Pierce and Osmond don’t go home over the weekend hungry thanks to a new organization supported by the Norfolk Area United Way.
Brandon’s Bushel of Blessings is one of 23 agencies that receive funding from the United Way.
Coordinator Lisa Gerdes says the program started as a way to remember her son who was tragically killed in a truck accident in 2016.
"The idea came when my husband and I were sitting in church one morning and the message given to use was that we should not just be members of church, but disciples of God and an example they gave us was just packing sack lunches for kids and we thought 'OK, we're supposed to do this.'"
Gerdes says youth in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to receive a weekly packaged meal.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.