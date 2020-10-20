NORFOLK - Norfolk Area United Way partnering agencies have access to a new service thanks to grant funding.
Community bilingual advocate Leonor Fuhrer says funding from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy helped make this possible.
Fuhrer says especially with the coronavirus pandemic there is a need out for translating information out to citizens.
"Right now we are working with United Way partner organizations to provide translating for their brochures and sending out information directly targeted to the our Hispanic community."
Fuhrer says organizations can reach out to her for translation services.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.