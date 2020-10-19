NORFOLK - The annual Toys for Tots campaign has begun and this year it has started earlier than normal.
Coordinator Jerod Neuhalfen says they started now because the need for toys is projected to be larger than normal and they won’t be able to gather in large groups to sort the toys because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Neuhalfen says there are always two age groups that are in need of more toys that the other age groups.
"It's (going to) be the newborns to about two and the teenagers. They're always the ones that we have a tough time getting enough gifts for. It's easy to walk into Walmart, Target, or any of the department stores and see the four to 12 range and find toys, but it's the other age groups that are difficult."
Neuhalfen says you can find toy drop off boxes throughout the community and in surrounding towns. There is also one here at the radio station.
For more information or a full list of toy drop off locations visit ToysForTots.Org.