NORFOLK - Numerous schools from across the state will flock to Norfolk Wednesday through Friday for the NSAA State Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Chairperson of the Norfolk Area Sports Council Ashley Jansen says it won’t be a full house of spectators like normal as each performer only gets two tickets to distribute to family.
Jansen says it took a lot to put the championships together.
"We started discussing this through a bunch of Zoom calls a couple of months ago with NSAA, Norfolk Public Schools, the visitors bureau, and sports council to make sure this is something we could even put on for the participants with COVID going on. We definitely followed everything as close as we could and are just happy to be able to host it."
Jansen says schools have to get copyright permission to stream their play performances online, so not all will be streamed.
For each school’s performance time or results visit NSAAHome.Org.