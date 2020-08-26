NORFOLK - Back in April the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund established a COVID-19 response account to help those in need.
Coordinator Callan Collins says they’re staying busy during the pandemic assisting local nonprofits.
Collins says in May the foundation received a grant from the Johnny Carson Foundation which is now being used locally.
"We were fortunate enough in May to receive a grant from the Johnny Carson Foundation, and right now we are focusing our efforts on distributing that money to the community in forms of grants to local nonprofits. So we are trying to help people in our community that have been impacted by COVID-19."
Collins says they also received funding to help with virtual learning that may have to take place at area schools.
She says you can make a donation by searching for Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund online.