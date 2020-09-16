BATTLE CREEK - A farm supply and grain marketing cooperative owned by the people they serve has received special recognition.
Farmers Pride was recently inducted into Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame. The hall of fame is a recognition program created by the Norfolk Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk to honor deserving local and area businesses for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
General Manager Dean Thernes tells News Talk WJAG it was established in Battle Creek as a creamery cooperative in 1929.
Thernes says since then Farmers Pride has expanded to serve 30 counties in Northeast Nebraska.
"Just over time as we all know agriculture has been very challenging for everybody in the industry and throughout that has led to some consolidations of some locations and merging together of companies. Agriculture continues to be challenging and we believe that by bringing these companies together we've been able to better serve the membership of farmer owners of the company and bring them value every day."
Today, Farmers Pride operates primarily in five core business units: grain, feed, agronomy, energy and transportation.
Thernes adds he’s honored to win the award and this isn’t possible without all of the customers and employees.
Dinkel Implement was also inducted into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame.