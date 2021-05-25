NORFOLK - A 24-hour day of giving for the Norfolk area is set for Tuesday.
The annual Big Give allows area residents to support their favorite charities and learn about others doing great work throughout the community.
Samantha Lindahl, with the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska says it’s exciting a number of events will be held this year after last year’s pandemic.
"There are so many nonprofits having events. There's going to be a lot of breakfast served, a lot of lunch deliveries, and there's going to be some treats like root beer floats so you can get breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I know there's restaurants sponsoring too, and when you go in there and buy your meal, they are donating like 20% back to the non-profit."
Lindahl says you can donate to more than 30 nonprofits during the daylong event.
To donate or for a schedule of events, go to NorfolkAreaBigGive.org.