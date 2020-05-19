Norfolk Area Big Give set for Tuesday

NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraskans have proven to be very generous over the years and they’ll have another opportunity to help out over 40 area non-profit agencies Tuesday.
The 5th annual Norfolk Area Big Give is 24-hours of giving and Samantha Lindahl, chair of the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska says it raises awareness about the great non-profits in the area and promotes one another.
Lindahl says with the COVID-19 pandemic, there‘ll be no community giving stations set up to take in person donations. Instead the public is encouraged to donate online.
"A lot of people are struggling to go into their places of employment, a lot are working remotely, and it's hard to provide those services that we're used to providing. And then a lot of nonprofits have stayed open to, they're essential to the community and they cannot close. So we are just trying to pave the path for some unity with this Big Give and really help out this year. I think this year is one of the most important years."
Lindahl says last year over $105,000 was raised during the 24 hours and they hope to see a turnout close to that.
To take part in the virtual giving visit NorfolkAreaBigGive.Org.