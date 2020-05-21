NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraskans opened up their pocket books Tuesday and raised over $78,000 for the Norfolk Area Big Give.
Samantha Lindahl, chair of the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska says preliminary results show 568 donations were received and $78,861.80 went to 40 area nonprofits for the mostly online event.
Lindahl says Sacred Heart Church of Norfolk came out on top with $41,015.
"We did have a few events that went on within the community, and I know those events were very well attended. I didn't get any calls or emails about people being unable to donate. And I think it went really well. I think it was very convenient for members in the community to do it this way."
Lindahl says every single organization received a donation, which was great to see.
To view the Big Give donation leaderboard visit NorfolkAreaBigGive.Org.