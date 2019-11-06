NORFOLK - The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska has unveiled plans for a memorial garden.
Fundraising Manager Amber Anderson says they’ve been wanting to build a memorial garden for a while now.
"The memorial garden will add to the experience and give people a place to remember loved ones somewhere beautiful where they visit and reflect. It's also a great way to support us. It would be located in front of our building."
Anderson says the garden will feature greenery, a brick walkway, trees, and benches.
She says all of it can be dedicated to a person or pet.
Anderson says it’s set to be completed by next summer.
For information on purchasing pieces of the garden call Amber at (402) 750-4665.