Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK - The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska has unveiled plans for a memorial garden.

Fundraising Manager Amber Anderson says they’ve been wanting to build a memorial garden for a while now.

"The memorial garden will add to the experience and give people a place to remember loved ones somewhere beautiful where they visit and reflect. It's also a great way to support us. It would be located in front of our building."

Anderson says the garden will feature greenery, a brick walkway, trees, and benches.

She says all of it can be dedicated to a person or pet.

Anderson says it’s set to be completed by next summer.

For information on purchasing pieces of the garden call Amber at (402) 750-4665.

