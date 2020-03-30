NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk earned marks as one of the top safest cities in Nebraska.
Public Safety Director Shane Weidner says he’s pleased the National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked Norfolk 3rd in regard to overall safety within Nebraska.
"It really comes to the great dedication from our elected officials and our community members. Everybody works together to keep themselves and each other safe and we are a recipient of a nice award because of that. We're going to continue to work on our safety in our community as far as our police and fire response, emergency management, and good risk management as a community."
The report says the City of Norfolk exhibits a low violent crime rate comparable to the two preceding entries on the list.
To identify the safest cities, the Council reviews the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics.