NORFOLK - A two vehicle accident Wednesday in Norfolk resulted in injuries.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, Norfolk Police responded to an accident at the intersection of 25th Street and Highway 275.
Investigating officers found that a westbound vehicle driven by 19-year-old Tessa Kruger of Madison entered the intersection against a red light.
Kruger's vehicle struck a south bound vehicle driven by 76-year-old Robert Knutson of Atkinson.
Both vehicles were totaled. Kruger, Knutson, and a passenger in Knutson's vehicle were transported to Faith Regional Health Services with non-life
threatening injuries.
Kruger was issued a citation for red light violation.