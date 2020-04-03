Nonprofit Association of the Midlands

OMAHA - Nonprofit organizations throughout Nebraska are feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah Young, public policy and strategic partnership manager with the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands tells News Talk WJAG there are over 13,000 nonprofits in the state so the impact is big.

Young says one of the main challenges was how quick the outbreak spread and nonprofits were forced to act fast.

"So one of the biggest things was being able to work from home on the spot was really hard for a lot of nonprofits. They don't have necessarily the technology and the access to technology that some other businesses have. Also sometimes that does not work for nonprofits as a lot of them cannot work from home because their clients are still needing services."

Young says also more than 90% of nonprofits had to cancel or postpone fundraising events so that affects the amount of services provided at a time where the need is increased.

She encourages these organizations to be creative during this time to find ways to still hold some type of event.

