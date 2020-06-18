OMAHA - The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands is urging Governor Pete Ricketts declare additional funding to nonprofits.
CEO Anne Hindery tells News Talk WJAG the association sent a letter to Ricketts Monday, after Ricketts outlined how Nebraska will spend federal COVID-19 funding.
Hindery says $85 million would be available to certain types of nonprofits compared to $230 million available for small businesses.
"So many of our members are what I think of as first responders in the fight on COVID. You know, they're out there making sure that there's childcare available so when parents have to go to work, that there's behavioral and mental health services available, that food is being able to be given to kids that maybe would be in a youth care program the summer, but because of COVID can't and they still need to eat and their family still needs cleaning and hygiene supplies.
Hindery says just in March and April alone, nonprofits they surveyed lost over $40 million in revenue in canceled events and program fees.
She says they’d like to see assistance closer to what small businesses are receiving.