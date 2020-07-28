OMAHA - Another annual event is set to be held virtually this year.
The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands is accepting registrations for the Nebraska Nonprofit Conference.
Director of Programs Rosey Higgs says the event connects hundreds of nonprofit thought leaders, professionals, board members and volunteers for a week full of webinars and virtual networking.
"Really the point of the Nebraska Nonprofit Conference is to give people very usable tools that they can use and put to use right away to help their organizations move forward. It will be the week of August 3rd so we will have two to three sessions a day every day that full week."
Higgs says the keynote speaker of this year’s conference is Steven Zimmerman and he will be covering sustainability and survivability during a time of crisis.
It’s set for next week and you can register at NonProfitAM.org.