LYONS, MI - If you know a young Ag leader committed to stewardship, innovative agriculture and community involvement nominate them for the National Outstanding Young Farmers awards program.
Outstanding Farmers of America Coordinator and Event Planner Sharon Page says nominees must be between the ages of 21 and 40 and they must be actual farm operators with a minimum of two-thirds of their income coming from farming.
Page says four national winners are determined based on three categories.
"They judge 50 percent on your progress in your agricultural career, 25 percent for your extent of soil and water conservation practices, and 25 percent on your contributions to the well-being of the community, state, and nation."
Page says the top ten finalist couples receive an all-expense paid trip to the NOYF Congress and a plaque. The four national winners receive a national winner’s plaque, cash award from John Deere, and a trip to Washington, D.C.
For more info or for nomination forms visit OutstandingFarmers.Com.