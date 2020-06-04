LINCOLN - Humanities Nebraska is seeking nominations for the annual Sower Award.
Executive Director Chris Sommerich says the award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska.
Sommerich says looking at the past couple of years with the flood and now COVID-19; many Nebraskans have gone beyond the call of duty.
"There's so many Nebraskans around the state who are really stepping up in different ways to help their communities in all shapes and forms. We are staying in touch with the cultural organizations, arts and humanities and the historical organizations and so forth around the state - many who have been hit hard just like everybody else at this kind of difficult time."
Sommerich says the Sower Award is scheduled to be presented at the benefit dinner that immediately precedes the 25th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, which is planned for Tuesday, September 22.
Nomination forms can be downloaded online at HumanitiesNebraska.org and must be post-marked or emailed by June 12th.