LINCOLN - Once a year, an individual is recognized for their significant contribution to the public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska.
Humanities Nebraska is accepting nominations for the 2021 Sower Award.
Executive Director Chris Sommerich says this award has been presented for over 30 years and those who’ve received it have come from a variety of backgrounds.
"Anyone who has done volunteer work or is involved in the culture scene as a scholar or somebody like that or a philanthropist has really helped contribute to the culture life of our state in different shapes and forms."
Sommerich says the Sower Award will be presented prior to the 26th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities in the fall.
Nomination forms can be downloaded online at HumanitiesNebraska.org and must be post-marked or emailed by June 18th.