Green Leaf Award

NORFOLK - If you or someone you know has a beautiful business or residential landscape, you’re encouraged to fill out a nomination form for the 2020 Green Leaf Award.

Human Resources Director Sheila Schukei says the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board is seeking nominations for the award now through September 4th.

Schukei says the reception has been great in years past and the winners are chosen by the tree advisory board.

"They want it to be something that has curb appeal. We may have some beautiful things behind fences that people never get to see, but what we look for are the variety of trees and their landscapes that you can see as you drive by."

Submissions of a picture and/or letter of recommendation can be mailed to or dropped off at the City of Norfolk Offices at 309 North 5th Street.

Awards will be presented to the winners at a future city council meeting.

