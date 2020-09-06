Mosquitoes

The Culex species of mosquito is the primary vector for the West Nile Virus. Nebraska has not yet seen any human cases of West Nile this year, which is unusual, as the disease usually shows up earlier in the summer.

 Courtesy photo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — There have been no cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus so far this year in Nebraska.

An insect-transmitted illness expert at Nebraska's health department says it's unusual to have no cases by this time.

Disease scientist Jeff Hamik says a cool spring might have delayed mosquito breeding, resulting in the longest period without a pool of West Nile-positive mosquitoes in Nebraska history.

But Hamik says West Nile cases will start cropping up soon. Most people with West Nile virus don't have symptoms.

It can cause flu-like symptoms and sometimes leads to severe illness.

