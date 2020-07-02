Coronavirus
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has so far avoided the resurgence of new coronavirus cases that have plagued other states around the country.

But Nebraska is still seeing new confirmed cases — and deaths — every day. The state's virus tracking site shows Nebraska recorded 133 new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 19,310.

It also shows that since the outbreak began, 276 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

The state says 40% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 48% of its intensive care beds and 79% of its ventilators remained available Thursday.

