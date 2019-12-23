Loup Public Power District
Photo Courtesy/Columbus Telegram

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Consumers who get electricity from the Loup Public Power District in eastern Nebraska won't see an increase in their electricity rates this year.

The  Columbus-based power district will hold its rates steady for the third year in a row because of the district's financial performance this year and its budget and expenses.

District CEO Neal Suess says the company's internal costs generally determine whether or not customer rates get raised.

Jim Donoghue, chairman of the district's Rates Committee, says company representatives have been working to make sure that customer’s rates do not increase next year.

Tags

In other news

Ex-teacher accused of theft from choir gets probation, jail

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has been given five years of probation and some jail time.David Sackschewsky was sentenced Thursday in Grand Island and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution. Court records sa…

Prison's Christmas Eve visits canceled due to flu outbreak

Prison's Christmas Eve visits canceled due to flu outbreak

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials have canceled Christmas Eve visits to the Nebraska State Penitentiary in an effort to combat a prison system flu outbreak.The corrections department says nearly four dozen flu cases have been confirmed and a higher number are suspected at five p…