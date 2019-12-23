COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Consumers who get electricity from the Loup Public Power District in eastern Nebraska won't see an increase in their electricity rates this year.
The Columbus-based power district will hold its rates steady for the third year in a row because of the district's financial performance this year and its budget and expenses.
District CEO Neal Suess says the company's internal costs generally determine whether or not customer rates get raised.
Jim Donoghue, chairman of the district's Rates Committee, says company representatives have been working to make sure that customer’s rates do not increase next year.