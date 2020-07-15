NORFOLK - Norfolk firefighters responded to an airboat rollover Tuesday afternoon.
According to Captain Lannce Grothe, first arriving crews were able to locate the boat from the south 558th Avenue bridges by Off Road Ranch.
The boat was located with a drone and another airboat was on scene assisting the four occupants who were onboard during the rollover.
Grothe says it took eight firefighters and three rigs about two hours to provide safety while the boat was righted up and started.
A private watercraft and the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
No injuries were reported during the incident.