NORFOLK - Norfolk Fire responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday.
According to Captain Lannce Grothe, firefighters were dispatched to 1500 Eldorado Road for the fire.
He says initial crews encountered heavy smoke and flames on the exterior of the home in the garage.
It took 35 firefighters, and eight rigs about 25 minutes to control the fire and another four hours to overhaul the structure.
The cause is under investigation and there were no injuries reported.
Hadar Fire Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue, Norfolk Rescue, Norfolk Police, Black Hills Energy, and Nebraska Public Power District assisted.