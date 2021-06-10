NORFOLK - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a Norfolk business Wednesday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Fire Captain Lannce Grothe, initial crews encountered heavy smoke and light flames on the interior of MP Global at 2300 Riverside Boulevard.
It took 40 firefighters and seven rigs about 20 minutes to control the fire.
The cause was due to equipment malfunction and the sprinkler system was activated and prevented the fire from spreading.
There was over $50,000 in damages to the contents.
No injuries were reported.
Hadar Fire, Battle Creek Fire, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Police, and Black Hills Energy assisted on scene.