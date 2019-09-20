NORFOLK - A 911 call Friday afternoon regarding an unresponsive female in a vehicle at Sunset Plaza led to the discovery of a death.
According to information from our news gathering partners at the Norfolk Daily News, Captain Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said police officers and Norfolk Rescue arrived on scene to the south Herberger’s parking lot where it was determined the female in question was deceased.
Bauer said the incident is under investigation, but there is no foul play suspected at this time.