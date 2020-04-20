O-NEILL - There were zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a testing event in O’Neill and Bloomfield on Friday.
According to the North Central District Health Department, the public is doing good practicing social distancing and following the Directed Health Measures.
NCDHD would like to stress that the testing that was completed during the event was a snapshot sample. This doesn’t mean that community members did not already have COVID-19. Further, these patrons could get COVID-19 in the future.