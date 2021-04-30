NORFOLK - Hy-Vee has announced the COVID-19 vaccine is now available with no appointment necessary at all of its pharmacy locations.
Public Relations Director Christina Gayman says this will provide the option to walk in and receive the vaccine when it’s convenient for the recipient.
Gayman says this is possible thanks to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and you can still make an appointment if you prefer.
"When you go on our website to schedule your appointment at Hy-Vee.com, as you go through the registration process to schedule your appointment, you will be alerted to which vaccine is being given at that specific location. If there is a second dose needed it will prompt you to go ahead and make that second dose appointment at the same time as well."
Gayman says they are getting a weekly distribution of the vaccines directly from the Centers for Disease Control to keep up with the demand.
She says COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.