MADISON - A Niobrara woman accused of killing a Norfolk man was arraigned in district court Friday afternoon.
Click the link provided to read the story written by our news gathering partners at the Norfolk Daily News.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have created a new way for the public to comment on proposals without attending a hearing in person.
LINCOLN - Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is continuing to move along as approximately 121,000 vaccines have been administered so far.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court is allowing a lawsuit to continue against an Omaha natural gas utility for a 2016 fire that destroyed part of the downtown Omaha's Old Market.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one person has died in the crash of a pickup truck just west of Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating after an off-duty officer fired gun at the vehicle of a suspected shoplifter at a northwest Omaha home improvement store.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested after a disturbance Thursday afternoon.
LINCOLN - A lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and roll out process have been swirling around, but a lot of those questions were answered Thursday during a Q&A session hosted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
LINCOLN - Thanks to new federal regulation, the odometer mileage reporting requirements in Nebraska have been raised.