OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state health officials are reporting a one-day jump of nine COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total deaths from the disease to 42 since the outbreak began.
Three of the deaths reported late Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services were from Hall County and included a man in his 70s, another man in his 90s, and a woman in her 70s.
Another four deaths were reported out of the Omaha area in Douglas County — all men in their 60s and 70s with underlying health conditions.
The other deaths were a woman in her 50s form Seward County and a woman in her 80s from Adams County. Officials said both had underlying health conditions.